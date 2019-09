BRIEF-Facebook Says Removing Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior From Iraq and Ukraine

Facebook Inc: * SAYS REMOVED MULTIPLE PAGES, GROUPS, ACCOUNTS INVOLVED IN COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR ON FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

* FACEBOOK SAYS FOUND TWO SEPARATE UNCONNECTED OPERATIONS ORIGINATING IN IRAQ AND UKRAINE ENGAGING IN DOMESTIC-FOCUSED COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR * FACEBOOK SAYS IT TOOK DOWN PAGES, GROUPS AND ACCOUNTS FROM IRAQ AND UKRAINE BASED ON THEIR BEHAVIOR, NOT THE CONTENT THEY POSTED

