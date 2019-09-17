Humberto strengthens into Category 2 Atlantic hurricane -U.S. NHC

Humberto has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane and is likely to intensify further as it approaches Bermuda by Wednesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The Atlantic hurricane is located about 555 miles (900 km) west of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (160 km/h), the NHC said.

