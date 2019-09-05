REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Grigor Dimitrov stepped out of Roger Federer’s shadow on Tuesday to claim a spot in the U.S. Open semi-finals with a shock 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 win over the wounded Swiss. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-US-HOCKEY-HOF/

Bettman, four others, named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Tim Thomas, Brian Gionta, Neal Henderson and Krissy Wendell comprise the 2019 class of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame, USA Hockey announced on Wednesday.

TENNIS-US/ Oracle announces new lower-tier professional circuit in U.S.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oracle has launched a new lower-tier tennis circuit of men’s and women’s tournaments in the United States aimed at helping professionals find more playing opportunities on the ATP and WTA Tours, the computer technology company said on Wednesday. UPCOMING

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/TSUNAMI (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Tsunami protection measures in place in Fukuroi, World Cup host city Fukuori City in Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture will host four games during the Rugby World Cup and, like many other Japanese coastal cities, tsunami protection measures are in place to keep locals and foreign visitors safe.

5 Sep SPORTS

ALPINE-SKIING/HIRSCHER (PIX) (TV) Austrian skiing great Hirscher announces retirement decision

Austria's Marcel Hirscher, one of the greatest Alpine skiers of all time, holds a news conference at which he is widely expected to announce his retirement from the sport he has dominated for years. 4 Sep 18:15 ET, 22:15 GMT

SOCCER-WORLD-AFRICA/ (PIX) Soccer - World Cup qualification - African round-up

A wrap-up of the action and results from the eight African World Cup first round, first leg matches on Wednesday Burundi v Tanzania, Bujumbura

Djibouti v Eswatini, Djibouti Eritrea v Namibia, Asmara

Ethiopia v Lesotho, Bahir Dar Liberia v Sierra Leone, Monrovia

Mauritius v Mozambique, Belle Vue Sao Tome e Principe v Guinea Bissau, Sao Tome

South Sudan v Equatorial Guinea, Khartoum (Sudan) 4 Sep 20:00 ET

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 5 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-ARM-ITA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Armenia v Italy

Armenia play Italy in Group J of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will wrap up the action from the group's other two matches. 5 Sep 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-GER-NLD/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Germany v Netherlands - news conferences and training

Germany and the Netherlands prepare for their Euro 2020 qualifier. 5 Sep 10:30 ET, 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-WORLD-AFRICA/ (PIX) Soccer - World Cup qualification - African round-up

A wrap-up of the action and results from the three African World Cup first round, first leg matches on Thursday. Chad v Sudan, Ndjamena

Seychelles v Rwanda, Victoria Somalia v Zimbabwe, Djibouti

5 Sep 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Italian Grand Prix - Media Day Formula One drivers meet the media ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

5 Sep 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-WAL/ (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales name team to face Ireland Wales coach Warren Gatland names his team for the final Rugby World Cup warm-up games against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

5 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-WAL/

Ireland name team for World Cup warm up versus Wales. 5 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - Japan news conference & training

Rugby World Cup hosts Japan prepare to face South Africa in Kumagaya just two weeks before start of the World Cup. 5 Sep

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-JPN/REPORT (PIX) Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Japan

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Japan - Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. We will wrap up the day's action from other games within the match report. 5 Sep 12:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage 12 off the 2019 edition of the Vuelta a Espana is a 171.4km mountain stage from Circuito de Navarra to Bilbao. 5 Sep 11:12 ET, 15:12 GMT

MMA-UFC-UFC242/PREVIEW (PIX) Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 242 Ultimate Media Day

UFC holds its main pre-UFC242 media event featuring fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier and others. 5 Sep

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - European Open

First round coverage of the European Open in Hamburg. 5 Sep

CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX) Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fourth Test - England v Australia

England play Australia in the fourth test. 5 Sep

