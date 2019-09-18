Afghanistan: 6 injured in explosion in Jalalabad

At least six people suffered injuries in an explosion in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan on Wednesday, the police chief and the provincial authorities confirmed to Sputnik. Four people carried out the explosion, police said.

No group has so far taken the responsibility for the attack Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Peoples' News Roundup: Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10 million over look-alike ad campaign; Trial of actor Cuba Gooding Jr gets October date in groping case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)