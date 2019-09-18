International Development News
Afghanistan: 6 injured in explosion in Jalalabad

At least six people suffered injuries in an explosion in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan on Wednesday, the police chief and the provincial authorities confirmed to Sputnik.

ANI Jalalabad
Updated: 18-09-2019 15:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least six people suffered injuries in an explosion in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan on Wednesday, the police chief and the provincial authorities confirmed to Sputnik. Four people carried out the explosion, police said.

No group has so far taken the responsibility for the attack Further details are awaited. (ANI)

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
