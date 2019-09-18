International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Afghanistan: Suicide bombing injures 10 in Jalalabad

At least 10 people sustained injuries in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Wednesday, as per local authorities.

ANI Jalalabad
Updated: 18-09-2019 16:26 IST
Afghanistan: Suicide bombing injures 10 in Jalalabad

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 10 people sustained injuries in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Wednesday, as per local authorities. The blast occurred near the "Electronic National Identity Cards Department (e-NIC)" in Police District 3 of Jalalabad city, TOLOnews quoted the spokesperson for the provincial governor as saying.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Indonesia to resurrect colonial-era law that imprisons people for insulting president

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019