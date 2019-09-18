International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Storm Lorena threatens to dump heavy rain on Mexican Pacific resorts

Reuters Mexico City
Updated: 18-09-2019 21:28 IST
Storm Lorena threatens to dump heavy rain on Mexican Pacific resorts

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NHC_Atlantic)

Tropical storm Lorena threatened to strike Mexico's Pacific coast with heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday morning, as it gathered strength and barreled towards popular beach resorts on the Baja California peninsula. Lorena is expected to become a hurricane later on Wednesday as it veers towards the coast near the seaside getaway of Zihuatanejo on a northwestern trajectory, according to projections by the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

By mid-morning, Lorena was blowing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) around 120 miles (195 km) south-southeast of the Pacific port of Manzanillo, the NHC said. Mexico's government has issued a hurricane warning from Punta San Telmo to Cabo Corrientes and a tropical storm warning from Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita, the NHC said.

Lorena is expected to hit the coast as a hurricane close to Manzanillo, south of Puerto Vallarta, before weakening and turning northwest, the Miami-based center's forecasts show. It is then likely to regain strength and pass just to the south of Los Cabos in Baja California as a hurricane early on Saturday before churning along the peninsula's western reaches.

Lorena is expected to cause torrential rains in the states of Guerrero and Michoacan and intense downpours in Colima, Mexico's National Meteorological Service said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Mexico
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019