Saudi oil attacks an 'act of war': Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday described strikes on key Saudi oil installations as an "act of war", reiterating that it was an "Iranian attack". "This was an Iranian attack," he told reporters on his plane before landing in the western city of Jeddah, calling it "an act of war".

He added there was no evidence the attacks had been launched from Iraq, amid media speculation the drones had been fired from there. (AFP) SCY SCY

