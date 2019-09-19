REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SAUDI-ARAMCO/

Trump says there are many options short of war with Iran after attack on Saudis LOS ANGELES/JEDDAH - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there were many options short of war with Iran after U.S. ally Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of drones and missiles it said were used in a crippling attack on its oil sites that was “unquestionably sponsored” by Tehran.

ISRAEL-ELECTION/ Israeli voters deliver deadlock, Netanyahu's tenure in doubt

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to win a ruling majority in an election that produced a virtual tie between his right-wing bloc and a center-left grouping that would be led by former military chief Benny Gantz. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-ADVISER/ After Bolton fireworks, Trump picks low-key hostage negotiator to replace him

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump picked U.S. hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien on Wednesday as his fourth White House national security adviser, turning to a low-key choice for the position after the boisterous tenure of John Bolton. USA-TRUMP-AIRPORT/

Democrats seek details on U.S. military use of Trump resort hotel WASHINGTON - Documents from the Pentagon show that “far more taxpayer funds” were spent by the U.S. military on overnight stays at a Trump resort in Scotland than previously known, two Democratic lawmakers said on Wednesday, as they demanded more evidence from the Defense Department as part of their investigation.

BUSINESS USA-FED/

Fed cuts rates on 7-3 vote, gives mixed signals on next move WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered a widely expected interest rate cut aimed at sustaining a record-long economic expansion, but gave few hints of whether or when it could reduce borrowing costs further.

AUTOS-ELECTRIC-NUERBURGRING/ Tesla takes on Porsche with battle on Germany's toughest circuit

FRANKFURT - Tesla wants to steal Porsche’s bragging rights by testing its Model S on the northern loop of Germany’s Nuerburgring circuit, using a marketing tool that German carmakers have long used to tout the superiority of their products. ENTERTAINMENT

EXHIBITION-FILM-AUCTION/ Dinosaurs, droids and holy hand-grenade up for grabs at film auction

LONDON - Jurassic Park dinosaur skulls, a Star Wars stormtrooper helmet and Monty Python’s holy hand grenade are among movie memorabilia going under the hammer in London this month at an auction organizers expect to exceed 6 million pounds. FASHION-MILAN/

Style trumps fashion at Prada, Pilotto goes to the beach at Milan shows MILAN - Prada chose personal style over fashion while Peter Pilotto merged the beach with the ballroom at their catwalk shows on Wednesday, kicking off the first day of Milan Fashion Week.

SPORTS SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MAD/REPORT

Vintage Di Maria helps PSG overwhelm Real Madrid PARIS, Sept 18 - Angel Di Maria produced a vintage performance with two goals to help Paris St Germain claim a 3-0 home win over Real Madrid in their Champions League Group A opening game on Wednesday.

GOLF-RYDERCUP/ Harrington names Karlsson first vice-captain for Ryder Cup

Sept 18 - Europe captain Padraig Harrington has named Sweden's Robert Karlsson as his first vice-captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup, which will be held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. President Donald Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border President Donald Trump visits section of wall along U.S. border with Mexico in effort to illustrate his much-vaunted commitment to crack down on illegal border crossings as he raises money for his re-election campaign.

18 Sep 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT HUNGARY-TURKEY/

Turkish foreign minister visits Hungary Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Budapest and holds talks with his Hungarian counterpart and attends the opening of a Turkic Council office along with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Sep 19 USA-AREA51/ (PIX) (TV)

Alien-hunting US tourists expected to flock to Area 51 The small town of Rachel, Nevada, is bracing for an influx of tourists responding to a call to 'storm' Area 51, a secretive U.S. military base believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials.

Sep 19 UN-NUCLEAR/

U.N. nuclear watchdog's annual General Conference The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds its annual General Conference, a week-long meeting of its member states and its biggest policy-making body.

Sep 19 BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Supreme Court hearing on prorogation ahead of Brexit The UK Supreme Court will hear a challenge against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks, a suspension campaigner Gina Miller and ex-PM John Major argue is unlawful. This is the third day of an expected three days of the hearing.

19 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ANWAR

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim at Singapore event Anwar Ibrahim, touted to be Malaysia's next prime minister, will speak at the Milken Institute Asia Summit on the trends, challenges, and opportunities faced by Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

19 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/STRIKE (PREVIEW) (PIX)

Millions expected at Friday global climate strikes, led by Thunberg in New York Millions of people around the world were expected to partake in a climate strike movement on Friday to urge political action on climate change, led by teenage activist Greta Thunberg ahead of the United Nation's climate action summit this week.

19 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT USA-AFGHANISTAN/KHALILZAD (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan called to testify in Congress The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee has issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, to testify in a public hearing. It is not known yet how he will respond to the subpoena

19 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

INDIA-KASHMIR/ECONOMY (PIX) Apples rot in Kashmir orchards, as lockdown puts economy in tailspin

It's harvest time, but the market in the northern Kashmiri town of Sopore - usually packed with people, trucks and produce at this time of year - is empty, while in orchards across India's Jammu and Kashmir state unpicked apples rot on the branch. 19 Sep 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT NOVARTIS-GENE THERAPY/

Novartis releases new data, information on Zolgensma gene therapy Swiss drugmaker Novartis is due to release new details on its Zolgensma gene therapy program to treat SMA at a conference in Greece.

Sep 19 USA-TRADE/CHINA-TALKS (TV)

U.S.-China deputy-level trade talks begin in DC Deputy trade negotiators for United States and China meet in Washington.

Sep 19 SAUDI-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

Euromoney Saudi Arabia business conference, day 2 Euromoney GCC Financial Forum 2019, finance conference with speakers including central bank governor, finance minister, senior bankers, CEOs of major corporates and banks.

Sep 19 MEXICO-BUDGET/HERRERA

Mexican finance minister due to report on budget in Congress Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera due to give testimony on the government's 2020 budget plans to lawmakers in the lower house of Congress on Thursday.

Sep 19 FACEBOOK-REGULATION/ (PIX)

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg visits Capitol Hill to meet with U.S. lawmakers to discuss "future internet regulation."

Sep 19 INSURANCE-CLIMATECHANGE/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Insurers remodel approach to climate change As glaciers melt, seas swell and wildfires rage from the Amazon to the Arctic, insurers are remodeling their approach to climate change.

19 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT ARGENTINA-ECONOMY/CONTRACEPTION (PIX) (TV)

Unsafe sex: Argentina crisis deflates condom sales as costs rise In South America's capital of romance, Argentine lovers are cutting back on one important cost: contraception.

19 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT AUTOS-EMISSIONS/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump and California go to war over clean cars Trump administration revokes California's authority to require automakers to build cleaner vehicles than federal requirements demand.

19 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT MHI-CANADA/

Mitsubishi Aircraft to make announcement in Montreal The planemaking division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is to make an announcement in Montreal, after MHI's recently-announced acquisition of Bombardier's regional jet division.

19 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT JPMORGAN-ERDOES/

JPMorgan's head of asset and wealth managment to speak in New York JPMorgan Chase & Co's head of asset and wealth management Mary Callahan-Erdoes is expected to talk about client sentiment at the largest U.S. bank and how clients are adjusting their portfolios amid lower interest rates and rising uncertainty.

19 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-MERCURY MUSIC PRIZE/ (PIX) (TV) Mercury Music Awards winner announced

Winner of the shortlist of twelve Hyundai Mercury Prize ‘Albums of the Year’ is given out in London Sep 19

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV) Fendi, Emporio Armani present latest lines in Milan

Italian designer labels Fendi and Emporio Armani present their womenswear collections for spring/summer 2020 as part of Milan Fashion Week. Sep 19

FRANCE-AUCTION/TINTIN (TV) Rare Tintin comic set to fetch €400,000 at auction in Paris

An original Herge illustration from 1942 is expected to sell for up to €400,000 ($443,000 USD) at auction in Paris Sep 19

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim.

Sep 19 WARCRIMES-CENTRALAFRICA/SOCCER (TV)

ICC hearing on charges for Central African soccer exec The International Criminal Court (ICC) opens hearings to determine the charges against two suspects from the Central African Republic including Patrice Edouard Ngaissona, a member of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

19 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NIGERIA-PANGOLINS/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Nigeria becomes Africa's staging ground for the illegal pangolin trade with Asia

As Asian demand for pangolins from Africa grows, Nigeria has become the main staging ground for illegal shipments of the threatened mammal, which is prized for its use in medicines and eaten in high-end restaurants. 19 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SPORTS TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Laver Cup - Team news conferences Team Europe and Team World speak to the media ahead of the third annual Laver Cup in Geneva. Team Europe features Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal while the likes of Nick Kyrgios and John Isner are in the Team World line-up.

19 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-BIOTECH/PETS (PIX) Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await

Twenty years after biotech drugs made from living cells revolutionized human medicine, animal health companies around the globe are ramping up investments to develop the technology for dogs and cats. 19 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

