France says have sent seven experts to investigate Saudi attacks

France has sent seven military experts to investigate this weekend's attacks on Saudi oil facilities, including specialists in explosives, missile trajectory and ground-to-air defense systems, a defense ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian mentioned the despatch of the experts. He also said a claim from Yemen's Houthi rebels they were responsible for the attack on the Saudi oil facilities was "not very credible".

