UK will not offer Brexit solutions to 'artificial deadline': PM's spokesman

Britain on Thursday said it would table Brexit solutions but "not according to an artificial deadline", hours after the Finnish prime minister's office said it must provide written proposals this month.

"We will table formal written solutions when we are ready, not according to an artificial deadline, and when the EU is clear that it will engage constructively on them," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.

