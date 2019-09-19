Maldives FM meets Chinese Vice President; discusses bilateral ties

On a fence-mending visit to Beijing after the ouster of pro-China President Abdulla Yameen, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid Thursday met Vice President Wang Qishan and discussed the state of bilateral ties under the new government headed by Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Shahid, the first high level official to visit China after President Solih came to power nine months ago, arrived in Beijing on September 17 on a five-day tour during which he is scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi.

On Wednesday, Shahid met top officials of the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Beijing Urban Construction Group. He met AIIB Vice President D J Pandian and briefed him about his government's economic agenda and exchanged views on enhancing cooperation. "Vice President Pandian assured the support of AIIB in assisting the government of Maldives towards achieving its development agenda," Maldives Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

India is the second largest shareholder after China in Beijing sponsored AIIB. China-Maldives relations which flourished under Yameen, who had permitted large-scale Chinese investments while adopting a confrontational relationship with India, changed after Solih, whose Maldivian Democratic Party advocates closer ties with India, came to power last year.

According to former president Mohammad Nasheed, now the Parliament speaker, Maldives owes China USD 3.4 billion as repayment for loans for projects undertaken during Yameen's rule. Nasheed, who lived in exile during Yameen's rule, has accused China of land grab in the strategically located Indian Ocean atoll nation.

China's huge investments in Sri Lanka and Maldives also raised global concerns after Colombo handed over the Hambantota port to Beijing on 99-year lease as a debt swap in 2017. "Honoured and privileged to meet with H.E. Mr. Wang Qishan, Vice President of China. Discussions were most cordial and forward looking. #Maldives #China relations is strong and vibrant," Shahid tweeted on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relations, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "Minister Shahid highlighted the importance of China as development partner to the Maldives. Vice President Wang and Minister Shahid stated the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries for mutually beneficial development goals," it added.

In his meeting with Shahid, Wang said China is ready to work with the Maldives to jointly construct the Belt and Road, promote the healthy development of bilateral relations, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The multi-billion Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by China is aimed at building huge infrastructure projects all over the world as part of Beijing's efforts to expand its global influence and footprints.

