PTI Bunia
Updated: 19-09-2019 23:17 IST
12 dead in attacks on DR Congo refugee camps: Officials

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 12 civilians have been killed in renewed violence targeting refugee camps in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said on Thursday. Three separate attacks in troubled Ituri province overnight Wednesday also left three people wounded and four missing, Abel Alingi, an administrator in Djugu territory, told AFP.

Several buildings housing internally displaced people (IDPs) were burned down, he said. The attacks come after separate assaults killed 14 people in the same area earlier on Wednesday.

Djugu, which is north of the provincial capital Bunia, was at the epicentre of militia violence in June that killed 160 people and displaced 400,000 people, according to authorities. The killings are often blamed on a local militia called "Ngudjolo's men", operating in the Wago forest in Djugu territory.

On July 2, President Felix Tshisekedi announced a major military operation in the regions around Djugu and Mahagi, with the offensive extending to South Kivu province to put a "definite end" to the dozens of militias roaming the lawless, mineral-rich region.

