Ireland says not close to Brexit deal but mood music has improved

Updated: 20-09-2019 13:06 IST
Ireland says not close to Brexit deal but mood music has improved

Ireland said on Friday that the European Union and the United Kingdom were not yet close to a Brexit deal that resolved the Irish border issue but the mood music had improved. "I think the mood music has improved," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told BBC radio. "I think Boris Johnson's visit to Dublin was a success."

"I think he did convince ... the Irish prime minister that he was serious about trying to find a deal," Coveney said. "But I think we need to be honest with people and say that we're not close to that deal right now. But there is an intent I think by all sides to try and find a landing zone that everybody can live with here."

"We are still waiting I think for serious proposals from the British government that can allow that to happen," he said.

