Two Pak soldiers killed in bomb blast

PTI Islamabad
Updated: 20-09-2019 22:49 IST
Two Pakistani soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a bomb blast in the country's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province along the border with Afghanistan on Friday, officials said. The deceased fell victim to an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists from across the border in Mohmand district, the Army said.

The deceased were identified as Major Adeel Shahid and Sepoy Faraz Hussain. The major was supervising fencing work in the area "which carries critical infiltration route" at the time of the explosion, the Army said.

Terrorists from Afghanistan regularly target soldiers involved in fencing working of the 2,400 km border. On September 14, three soldiers working on a fencing project were killed in firing from the Afghanistan side in Dir district of Pakistan.

COUNTRY : Pakistan
