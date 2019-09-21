International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

At least four dead, 12 critically injured, in Utah tour bus crash

Reuters Utah
Updated: 21-09-2019 01:19 IST
At least four dead, 12 critically injured, in Utah tour bus crash

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists crashed on Friday near Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, killing at least four people and leaving 12 to 15 others critically injured, the state Highway Patrol reported.

Circumstances of the crash, which occurred at about 11:30 a.m. local time on State Route 12 just west of the park, were not immediately known, said state Highway Patrol Corporal Chris Bishop, who spoke to Reuters by phone. He said it was possible the death toll could rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : tourists Chinese state Utah park
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019