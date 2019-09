U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson is leaving her post, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"Her wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership skills will be missed," Pompeo said in a statement.

