U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo says Trump could meet with no preconditions with Iran's Rouhani at UN

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-09-2019 23:19 IST
Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump could meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the upcoming United Nations meeting, with "no preconditions."

Pompeo made the comments at a press briefing to unveil new sanctions on groups including Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

