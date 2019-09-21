REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 a.m. ET/6 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CLIMATE-CHANGE-STRIKE Inspired by Greta Thunberg, worldwide protest demands climate action Millions of young people flooded the streets of cities around the world on Friday to demand political leaders take urgent steps to stop climate change, uniting in a worldwide protest inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

SAUDI-ARAMCO-USA-PENTAGON United States sending troops to bolster Saudi defenses after attack WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday approved sending American troops to bolster Saudi Arabia's air and missile defenses after the largest-ever attack on the kingdom's oil facilities, which Washington has squarely blamed on Iran.

U.S. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER Trump pressured Ukraine president to investigate Biden: reports

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly pressured Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden, one of Trump's chief political rivals, in a July phone call, according to reports on Friday by the Wall Street Journal and other U.S. media outlets. USA-AUTOS-LABOR Warren, Sanders to visit striking GM workers as the dispute continues

WASHINGTON - Two major Democratic presidential candidates plan to visit striking General Motors workers in Detroit in the coming days as a five-day-old labor dispute threatens to enter its second week. BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CHINA Hopes for trade breakthrough fade as China cancels U.S. farm visits WASHINGTON/CHICAGO - A U.S.-China trade deal appeared elusive on Friday after Chinese officials unexpectedly canceled a visit to farms in Montana and Nebraska as deputy trade negotiators wrapped up two days of negotiations in Washington.

TESLA-MUSK-PAY Delaware judge says Tesla board must face trial over Musk's mega-pay package WILMINGTON - A Delaware judge ruled on Friday that Tesla Inc's board of directors must defend at a trial Chief Executive Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar pay package, which a shareholder lawsuit said unjustly enriched the head of the electric vehicle company.

ENTERTAINMENT FASHION-MILAN-BLUMARINE Jennifer Lopez closes Versace Milan show in that jungle dress

MILAN - Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez strutted down the Milan catwalk on Friday, closing the Versace fashion show in a recreation of the plunging jungle-themed gown she wore to the Grammy Awards nearly 20 years ago. NETFLIX-BRITAIN Netflix chief says 'The Crown' will look a bargain after streaming explosion

CAMBRIDGE - Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings said on Friday the entrance of Apple, Disney and NBC to the global streaming market will push content costs to levels that make its epic drama about the British Royal family "look like a bargain". SPORTS

NFL-CRIME-ANTONIO-BROWN New England Patriots release Antonio Brown, who faces rape allegation NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been accused of rape by his former personal trainer, was released on Friday by the New England Patriots, the team said less than two weeks after signing the prolific pass-catcher to a contract. BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK MLB notebook: Back injury ends Marte's season Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder/infielder Ketel Marte has a stress reaction in his lower back and will miss the remainder of the season, general manager Mike Hazen told reporters on Friday. UPCOMING

SPORTS TENNIS-LAVER CUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Laver Cup Day two of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition. 21 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

