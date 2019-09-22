International Development News
Odd News Roundup: Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near secretive U.S. base

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 22-09-2019 10:38 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Scores of UFO enthusiasts converged on rural Nevada on Thursday for a pilgrimage of sorts to the U.S. installation known as Area 51, long rumored to house government secrets about alien life, as law enforcement officials beefed up security around the military base. Visitors descended early in the day on the tiny desert town of Rachel, a short distance from the military site, in response to a recent, viral social-media invitation to "storm" Area 51 on Friday, raising concerns by local authorities of unruly crowds overwhelming the community.

COUNTRY : United States
