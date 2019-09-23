Modi addresses Climate Change Summit, says right practice more important than preaching

India believes that 'right practice is more than a tonne of preaching,' said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Climate Action Summit here on Monday. "Need, not greed, has been our guiding principle and therefore, India is here today not just to talk about this serious issue, but also present a practical approach," the PM said.

"We believe the right practice is more than a tonne of preaching. In India, we are going to increase our renewable energy capacity to 175 GW by 2022," he added. "We are promoting e-mobility in our transport sector. India is also working to considerably increase the bio-fuel blended in petrol and diesel. We have given gas connections for clean cooking to 115 million families," the Prime Minister also said.

Monday's summit also saw an impassioned speech by Swedish youth environment activist Greta Thunberg, who called for immediate action against climate change. The Prime Minister is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip, during which he is scheduled to speak the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.

The close bond between the US and India was brought to the fore during the massive Howdy Modi! event which was thrown in honour of the Prime Minister in Houston on Sunday. US President Donald Trump was also present at the do and highlighted the strong, personal relationship he shares with Modi. (ANI)

