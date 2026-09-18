Najib Razak's House Arrest: A New Chapter in Malaysia's Political Drama

The Malaysian pardons board has approved former premier Najib Razak to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest, four years after his conviction in a financial scandal linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad. Najib faced corruption charges associated with embezzlement during his tenure as prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 09:51 IST
Najib Razak's House Arrest: A New Chapter in Malaysia's Political Drama
Najib Razak

In a significant turn of events, Malaysia's pardons board chaired by the king has granted former Prime Minister Najib Razak the opportunity to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest. This decision comes four years after Najib's conviction in a high-profile financial scandal involving the embezzlement of billions from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state investment fund he helped establish.

Najib, aged 73, who served as Malaysia's prime minister from 2009 to 2018, was found guilty of corruption charges. His involvement in the 1MDB scandal has been a subject of intense scrutiny, drawing both national and international attention.

The arrangement for house arrest is set to last until August 23, 2028, as officially stated by the prime minister's legal department. This move marks another chapter in Malaysia's ongoing political and legal drama surrounding Najib Razak and the 1MDB controversy.

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