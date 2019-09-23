Activists seek to shut down DC over climate change

Washington, Sep 23 (AP) Hundreds of activists blocked major intersections across the nation's capital Monday, demanding immediate government action on climate change. Under the banner of ShutDownDC, a broad coalition of activist groups sought to bring the morning traffic in the capital city to a standstill.

At one site about three blocks from the White House, activists parked a yellow and pink sailboat in the middle of the intersection with several protesters handcuffed to the frame. Washington police have a standing policy to avoid mass arrests of protesters, if possible. And even those protesters who had to be cut free from the sailboat with welding equipment were not arrested.

The Metropolitan Police Department did arrest 26 people who were blocking the entrance to a major tunnel. (AP) NSA

