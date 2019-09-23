Willing to mediate on Kashmir issue if India, Pak agree: Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is "ready, willing, and able" to mediate on the issue of Kashmir if India and Pakistan want him to do so. "If I can help, I would certainly do that. It will be dependent on both of these gentlemen (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan)," Trump said in response to a question on whether he will offer to mediate on the issue of Kashmir.

"One without the other does not work, if you want to do the mediation or if you want to do the arbitration. But I would certainly want to help if both India and Pakistan would want to do that. It's a complex issue, but if both want it, I would be willing to do that," he added. Trump's remarks came at a press conference in the presence of Imran Khan following a bilateral between the two leaders on Monday.

Trump said that he shares a good relationship with both Khan and Modi and can act as a good 'arbitrator'. "You have to have two parties that want to agree ... At some point, India may come. I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi. I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Khan, and if at any time they say, you know, we have some points that we can, maybe, iron out, I think I'd be an extremely good arbitrator," said Trump.

"I've done it before, believe it or not. And I've never failed as an arbitrator, I've been asked to arbitrate disputes - pretty big ones - from friends and I've done it in a good, successful fashion...If I can be of help...but also have to have the assent from the other sides," he said. (ANI)

