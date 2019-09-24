REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 pm GMT/6 am SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 pm GMT/6 am SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

US-CLIMATE-CHANGE-UN/

Teenager Thunberg angrily tells U.N. climate summit 'you have stolen my dreams' UNITED NATIONS - Teenage activist Greta Thunberg angrily denounced world leaders on Monday for failing to tackle climate change, unleashing the outrage felt by millions of her peers in the heart of the United Nations by demanding: “How dare you?”

US-USA-IRAN-UN/ After Saudi attack, Britain's Johnson proposes new negotiation on Iran deal

UNITED NATIONS - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed for a new negotiation beyond a 2015 nuclear between Iran and world powers after attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, bringing his country closer to U.S. calls for a tougher deal with Tehran. U.S.

U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-IMPEACHMENT/ Trump says he's not taking talk of impeachment over Ukraine seriously

NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday shrugged off talk about impeachment over reports that he had asked his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation that could damage Democratic political rival Joe Biden. US-TEXAS-CRIME-AMBER-GUYGER/

Ex-Dallas cop missed clues before shooting man eating ice cream in own home: prosecutor DALLAS - A Dallas police officer missed clues including the smell of marijuana when she entered an apartment she believed was her own and shot dead a man eating a bowl of ice cream, a prosecutor said on Monday at the start of the former officer’s murder trial.

BUSINESS

US-USA-AUTOS/

GM-UAW contract talks focus on temp workers The use of temporary workers is a key bargaining issue in negotiations between General Motors Co and the striking United Auto Workers union over a new four-year contract.

US-THOMAS-COOK-GRP-INVESTMENT/ Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses

LONDON - Hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers were stranded on Monday by the collapse of the world’s oldest travel firm Thomas Cook, sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history. ENTERTAINMENT

ENTERTAINMENT

US-AWARDS-EMMYS/ 'Game of Thrones,' 'Fleabag' take top Emmy honors on night of upsets

LOS ANGELES - Medieval drama “Game of Thrones” closed its run with a fourth Emmy award for best drama series while British comedy “Fleabag” was the upset winner for best comedy series on Sunday on a night that rewarded newcomers over old favorites. US-AWARDS-EMMYS-RATINGS/

TV audience for Emmy awards dives to all-time low but social media likes it LOS ANGELES - The U.S. television audience for the Emmy Awards show, celebrating the best of television, slumped to 6.9 million viewers, its lowest ever level, but the show was a hit on social media.

SPORTS

SOCCER-FIFA/AWARDS

Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time Milan, Italy - Argentine Lionel Messi beat Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo to win the best FIFA player of the year award for a record sixth time on Monday.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-GEO/ Early blitz lifts six-try Wales to win over Georgia

TOYOTA CITY, Japan - Wales produced a tale of two halves as an electric start secured a deserved 43-14 bonus-point victory over Georgia in their Rugby World Cup Pool D clash on Monday, before they wilted in the energy-sapping humidity at the City of Toyota Stadium. UPCOMING

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

SOUTHEASTASIA-HAZE/INDONESIA-POLICE (TV)

'My soul's calling': Indonesian police officer tirelessly puts out haze-causing fires Indonesian police officer, Toha, who goes by one name, has been putting out forest fires since 2015. This year, with the return of hot spots in Kalimantan, he has had a hectic schedule, running around with just a face mask on, carrying buckets of water and directing his colleagues to hose down areas burning.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam speaks to media at weekly news briefing

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam is expected to speak to the media on the development of the protest situation during a weekly news conference. 24 Sep 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

AUSTRIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Austrian parliamentary election preview

Young Austrian conservative Sebastian Kurz is cruising to victory in a parliamentary election on Sept. 29. But after a video sting blew up his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party, he is under pressure to ally with another group, and could reach across the political spectrum to seek a deal with the Greens. 24 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

EU-POLAND/JUDICIARY (TV) Top EU court hears opinion on whether Poland violated law with new disciplinary moves against judges

Advocate General of the European Court of Justice delivers the non-binding opinion, which are usually, however, heeded when the court delivers its final verdict a few weeks later. The case regards part of an overhaul of the judiciary carried out by the ruling nationalist and populist Law and Justice (PiS) party in Poland that has long been criticised by the EU and rights campaigners as weakening democratic checks and balances. 24 Sep

INDONESIA-POLITICS/RIGHTS More Indonesia protests expected over penal code criminalising extra-marital sex

Thousands of Indonesians due to hold a rally against a new penal code bill criminalising extra-marital and gay sex. 24 Sep

USA-TRUMP/POLL Poll: what Americans think of Trump's call to the Ukraine

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will measure the public's reaction to reports that President Donald Trump discussed Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son with Ukraine’s president. 24 Sep

CANADA-ELECTION/ Canada's party leaders continue their campaign in wake of Trudeau scandal

Canada's party leaders are scheduled to continue their campaigns ahead of the Oct. 21 national election after Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's bid for re-election took a hit when old pictures of him in blackface emerged. 24 Sep

CANADA-ELECTION/POLLS Canadian poll results ahead of Oct. 21 federal election

Canadians will vote in a federal election on Oct. 21. A summary of polls tracking party voting intentions at a national level and published by the media will be updated weekly or as results are published. 24 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV) UK PM Johnson to meet EU leaders in New York

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with European leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York as part of his push to secure a Brexit deal by the end of October. 24 Sep

UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV) At UN gathering, Trump to tout global US leadership as U.S. seeks to tackle Iran and China

At the opening of the United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump will tout America's leadership and a collective approach to challenges as Washington seeks to use the gathering of world leaders to build support to take on Iran and call out China over rights abuses. Other key speakers on Day One include French President Macron, seeking to defuse tensions with Iran, and the maiden appearance by far-right Brazilian President Bolsonaro. 24 Sep

FRANCE-REFORM/IVF (TV) Macron's bioethics law could prompt sperm donor shortage in France

France faces a possible shortage of frozen sperm clinicians say if lawmakers approve new legislation that allows single women and lesbian couples access to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and abolishes the right of sperm and egg donors to keep their identity secret. 24 Sep

UN-AVIATION/ Global deal on plane emissions to take center stage at Montreal assembly

A global deal to curb emissions from international flights will take center stage at the United Nations aviation agency's triennial assembly which kicks off on Tuesday in Montreal. The United States, which quit the Paris climate accord in 2017, is quietly backing this separate UN-negotiated deal on aviation, which airlines also support. 24 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER EU's Barnier speaks at German newspaper publishers' conference

24 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT SPAIN-POLITICS/FRANCO (PIX) (TV)

Spain´s Supreme Court to rule on Franco exhumation appeal Spain's Supreme Court to rule on whether the body of former dictator Francisco Franco can be exhumed from the mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen. The Socialist government passed legislation to exhume Spain’s former dictator and turn the site into a memorial to the victims of the brutal 1936-39 Civil War that marked the start of his fascist regime, but his family has appealed against the exhumation.

24 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Supreme Court ruling on prorogation ahead of Brexit The UK Supreme Court will rule after hearing a challenge against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks, a suspension campaigner Gina Miller and ex-PM John Major argue is unlawful. The ruling is expected at 0930 GMT.

24 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT HEALTH-VAPING/CONGRESS (PIX)

U.S. health officials to testify to Congress on vaping sickness Congress begins public hearings this week about a mystery vaping-related lung disease that has sickened hundreds of people across the United States and taken eight lives.

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MOROCCO-CENBANK/ Central Bank to publish indicators

Morocco's Central Bank will issue macro-economic indicators and the governor will give a news conference after its quarterly board meeting. 24 Sep

EU-STATEAID/FIAT-STARBUCKS EU court to rule on Fiat, Starbucks' challenges to an EU order to pay millions of euros in back taxes to the Netherlands, Luxembourg

The Luxembourg-based General Court will rule whether Italian carmaker Fiat will have to pay up to 30 million euros in back taxes to Luxembourg related to an illegal sweetheart tax deal and U.S. coffee chain Starbucks a similar amount to the Dutch. Both cases are part of the European Commission's crackdown on tax avoidance by multinationals in Europe. The court, Europe's second-highest, dealt a major blow to the Commission earlier this year when it dismissed its ruling against a Belgian tax scheme for conglomerates. 24 Sep

GREECE-STRIKE/ (PIX) (TV) Greek seamen join one-day public sector strike against labour reform plan

Greek public sector union ADEDY holds one-day strike to protest a draft legislation changing labour regulations. The union says the draft law gives authorities greater say in labour issues, including strikes, boosts flexible labour contracts and loosens requirements for setting up a business. 24 Sep

EU-ALPHABET/PRIVACY Europe's top court to rule whether Google has to extend right to be forgotten globally

Europe's top court will rule on Sept. 24 whether Alphabet unit Google has to remove links to sensitive information worldwide or just in Europe in a case which pits privacy rights against freedom of speech. 24 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

EU-HSBC/ANTITRUST Europe's second-highest court to rule on HSBC's challenge to a 33.6 mln euro euribor cartel fine

The Luxembourg-based General Court will rule on HSBC's appeal against a 33.6 million euro fine levied by EU antitrust regulators three years ago for rigging the Euribor financial benchmark together with six other banks including Credit Agricole and JPMorgan. 24 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

KENYA-BANKING/LAWMAKING Kenyan lawmakers discuss keeping commercial interest rate caps

Last week, a Kenyan parliamentary committee blocked the finance ministry's move to scrap a cap on commercial lending rates imposed by lawmakers in 2016. Lawmakers are due to vote on this, along other measure as part of the 2019/20 (July-June) fiscal budget. 24 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TOTAL-STRATEGY/ Oil major Total presents strategy and outlook during Investor Day in New York

French oil and gas major hold its annual Investor Day in New York. CEO Patrick Pouyanne and other executives will present the company's medium-term strategy & outlook. 24 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/SAFRICA (PIX) (TV)

Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the beach and residents in Cape Town Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visit the beach and residents in Cape Town.

24 Sep FASHION-PARIS/DIOR (PIX) (TV)

Dior show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week Dior presents its latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week.

RELIGION

ISRAEL-RELIGION/NOTES TO GOD (PIX) (TV) Notes to God removed from Jerusalem's Western Wall

Rabbi of Jerusalem's Western Wall and a team of cleaners remove notes from the ancient wall cracks, as customary ahead of the Jewish new year, to make room for more. 24 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

POPE-SYNOD/AMAZON (PIX) (TV) In remote Amazon, Catholic "proven men" pray for priesthood

In a remote corner of the Peruvian Amazon, where hundreds of villages go without Mass every week, indigenous Achuar Catholics pray that a meeting next month at the Vatican will allow married "proven men" to be ordained as priests. 24 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

