Reuters Ljubljana
Updated: 24-09-2019 11:14 IST
Slovenia's Adria Airways temporarily stops flying over debt

Slovenia-based Adria Airways said it would suspend all flights on Tuesday and Wednesday due to "unsecured access to fresh cash which the airline needs for further flight operations". "The company is at this point intensively searching solutions in cooperation with a potential investor. The goal of everyone involved is to make Adria Airways fly again," it said in a statement late on Monday.

Slovenia had sold Adria to German investment fund 4K Invest in 2016. Since then the company sold all its planes and was using leased planes to fly to several European destinations. "The company deeply regrets the situation and apologizes to all its passengers and partners," Adria added.

COUNTRY : Slovenia
