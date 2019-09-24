Venezuela's Maduro to fly into Moscow later on Tuesday - RIA

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will fly into Moscow later on Tuesday, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Russia has been one of Maduro's biggest backers in the face of what it has described as unacceptable U.S. efforts to undermine him, providing loans and help for Venezuela's military and oil industry.

