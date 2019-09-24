International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Venezuela's Maduro to fly into Moscow later on Tuesday - RIA

Reuters Caracas
Updated: 24-09-2019 16:02 IST
Venezuela's Maduro to fly into Moscow later on Tuesday - RIA

Image Credit: President of Russia

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will fly into Moscow later on Tuesday, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Russia has been one of Maduro's biggest backers in the face of what it has described as unacceptable U.S. efforts to undermine him, providing loans and help for Venezuela's military and oil industry.

Also Read: France: EU and Russia must rebuild trust but too early to end sanctions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Venezuela Rb
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019