International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Egypt says six Muslim Brotherhood members killed in shootout

PTI Cairo
Updated: 24-09-2019 17:09 IST
Egypt says six Muslim Brotherhood members killed in shootout

Cairo, Sep 24 (AFP) Six Muslim Brotherhood members were killed in a shootout with Egyptian police on the outskirts of Cairo, the interior ministry said Tuesday. In a brief statement, the ministry said police exchanged fire with the "terrorist" group in 6 October City, on the southwestern edge of the capital, accusing it of "planning a series of terror operations."

Since the 2013 military overthrow of elected Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi there has been a widespread crackdown on dissent among Islamists. (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Egypt
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019