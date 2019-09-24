Egypt says six Muslim Brotherhood members killed in shootout

Cairo, Sep 24 (AFP) Six Muslim Brotherhood members were killed in a shootout with Egyptian police on the outskirts of Cairo, the interior ministry said Tuesday. In a brief statement, the ministry said police exchanged fire with the "terrorist" group in 6 October City, on the southwestern edge of the capital, accusing it of "planning a series of terror operations."

Since the 2013 military overthrow of elected Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi there has been a widespread crackdown on dissent among Islamists. (AFP) AMS AMS

