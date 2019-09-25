Boeing settles 1st Lion Air cases with MAX families, USD 1.2 mn per victim: source

New York, Sep 25 (AFP) Boeing has reached settlements with 11 families of victims from October's Lion Air crash, the first agreements following two deadly crashes that killed 346 people, a plaintiffs attorney said Wednesday. The Wisner Law Firm, which specialises in aviation cases, is "optimistic" about reaching settlements on its remaining six cases for families affected by the crash in Indonesia, said attorney Alexandra Wisner.

The settlements pay out at least USD 1.2 million per family, a person familiar with the matter said. Indian national Bhavye Suneja was the pilot of the doomed plane. (AFP)

