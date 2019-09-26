5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Istanbul, injures eight

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Turkey's largest city on Thursday, driving residents to evacuate buildings. Eight people were "lightly injured", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference in Istanbul.

"Some buildings have been lightly damaged," he added. Istanbul's Bogazici University Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said the quake's center was in the town of Silivri, around 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of the city.

It said the quake measured magnitude 5.7 and struck at 1:59 pm (1059 GMT). Several smaller after-shocks were also recorded. Turkish broadcasters showed images of a minaret tower that had been snapped in two.

Schools in Istanbul and nearby provinces of Bursa and Yalova were closed for the day, NTV broadcaster reported. Istanbul lies near a major faultline and experts have forecast that a severe earthquake is due there in the coming years.

On August 17, 1999, a huge earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitudes centered on the city of Izmit devastated vast areas in the country's densely-populated northwestern zone, notably around Istanbul. At least 17,400 people were killed including 1,000 within Turkey's economic capital.

A large quake could devastate the city of 15 million, which has allowed widespread building without safety precautions.

