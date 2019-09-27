REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

The British-flagged Stena Impero tanker, detained by Iran in July, has started moving and exited the Bandar Abbas port on Friday, according to Refinitiv ship-tracking data.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER Whistleblower report complains of White House cover-up on Trump-Ukraine scandal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A whistleblower report released on Thursday said President Donald Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine’s interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit, but that the White House tried to “lock down” evidence about that conduct. U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION Trump administration plans to slash number of refugees for U.S. resettlement

(Reuters) - The Trump administration said on Thursday it plans to allow only 18,000 refugees to resettle in the United States in the 2020 fiscal year, the lowest number in the history of the modern refugee program. CHICAGO-EDUCATION

Chicago teachers authorize strike against third-largest U.S. public school district CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago teachers locked in protracted labor negotiations with the city have voted overwhelmingly to authorize their union to launch a strike against the third-largest U.S. public school district as soon as next month, the union said on Thursday.

BUSINESS USA-AUTOS-LABOR

GM reverses, will pay for striking union workers' health insurance; major issues remain DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it will pay for the health insurance of its striking hourly workers, reversing a decision to push the costs onto the United Auto Workers union as officials on both sides said major issues remain to be resolved.

USA-TRADE-CHINA China's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China’s top diplomat said on Thursday that China was willing to buy more U.S. products, and said trade talks would yield results if both sides “take more enthusiastic measures” to show goodwill and reduce “pessimistic language” in their trade dispute. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-JOKER Landmark Theaters bans costumes at screening of upcoming 'Joker' movie

DENVER (Reuters) - The Landmark Theaters chain said on Thursday it will ban moviegoers from wearing costumes or masks during screenings of the film “Joker” following concerns by families involved in a 2012 mass shooting during a Batman film in Colorado. DISNEY-STAR-WARS-PRODUCT-LAUNCH

Disney unveils 'Star Wars' merchandise at Britain's Pinewood Studios LONDON (Reuters) - Actors from the “Star Wars” franchise headlined a global livestreamed event at Britain’s famed Pinewood Studios on Thursday to unveil new Walt Disney Co merchandise tied to the latest movie instalment and series spin-offs.

SPORTS NFL-SUPER-BOWL-JENNIFER-LOPEZ

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday.

BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-300-HOME-RUNS Twins become first team to reach 300 HRs

The Minnesota Twins beat the New York Yankees to a home run milestone on Thursday, becoming the first team in major league history to belt 300 homers in a single season. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong protesters plan rally on the fifth anniversary of Umbrella Movement Hong Kong was bracing for a weekend of unrest with pro-democracy protests likely to mount in the China-ruled territory ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic on Tuesday.

27 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-WISCONSIN (PIX)

Republicans rally base around Trump impeachment probe in battleground Wisconsin Terry Dittrich has been working with Donald Trump's re-election campaign on a simple strategy to win the critical battleground of Wisconsin next year: Turn out even more gun lovers, anti-abortion conservatives and illegal immigration critics than in his surprise 2016 victory in the state.

27 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/STRIKE-NETHERLANDS (PIX) (TV)

Thousands expected to join global warming protest in The Hague Schoolchildren, students and other activists will walk in a protest march through The Hague to call for action against climate change, joining a range of protests held worldwide throughout the week.

27 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/WARREN

Democratic presidential candidate Warren to announce new policy Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose ascendant presidential campaign has been fueled in part by her dizzying array of policy proposals, will release another one on Friday.

27 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/UN (TV)

Venezuela's opposition gives a press conference as U.N. meeting comes to a close The delegation representing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido gives a summary of its week at the United Nations General Assembly, as it tried to mobilize the international community to increase pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

27 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT RUSSIA-UN/ (TV)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to give news conference Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to give news conference

27 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SPORTS

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/NEYMAR (PIX) (TV) Soccer-Neymar appears in trial against Barca

Brazilian soccer player Neymar to appear before a Barcelona judge in a case against his former club FC Barca over unpaid fees. 27 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILM-THE IRISHMAN/ (PIX) (TV)

World premiere of Scorsese film 'The Irishman' World premiere of Martin Scorsese's latest collaboration with Robert De Niro - "The Irishman" - a $200 million budget crime drama for streaming service Netflix that also stars Al Pacino

27 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SWISS-EQUATORIAL/CARS (PIX)

Preview of cars seized from E. Guinea ruler's son ahead auction Some 25 luxury cars belonging to Teodoro Obiang, the son of Equaotrial Guinea's President, to be auctioned after a deal ending a money-laundering inquiry announced in February by the Geneva prosecutor. They will be sold by Bonhams at Bonmont Golf & Country Club in the countryside with a 12th-Century abbey overlooking Lake Geneva.

27 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT FASHION-PARIS/ISSEY MIYAKE (PIX) (TV)

Issey Miyake show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week Issey Miyake presents its latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week.

27 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ECB-POLICY/LANE ECB chief economist Lane interview

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York 27 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Shadow Open Market Committee Fall 2019 Meeting, in New York. 27 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

Also Read: REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)