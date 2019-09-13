REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL PERU-CORRUPTION-TOLEDO/

Peru ex-president denied bail in U.S., wife dragged from court after outburst SAN FRANCISCO - A former Peruvian first lady was dragged out of a courtroom in San Francisco on Thursday as she cursed a judge’s decision to keep her husband, ex-president Alejandro Toledo, in jail pending extradition proceedings.

RUSSIA-ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/ Israel must have freedom to act against Iran, Netanyahu says in Russia

MOSCOW - Israel must be allowed to act freely against Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday during a visit to Sochi, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss security coordination in Syria. U.S.

USA-AFGHANISTAN-KHALILZAD/ U.S. House panel to force testimony from Trump's Afghan envoy

WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday it will subpoena President Donald Trump’s special Afghanistan envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, to testify at an open hearing on Sept. 19, in the wake of the abrupt cancellation of talks with the country’s Taliban leaders. USA-FALWELL-EMAILS-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Falwell blasted Liberty student as 'retarded,' police chief as 'half-wit' in emails WASHINGTON - In emails to his colleagues over the years, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr has denigrated students and staff at the Christian university he runs, referring to one student as “emotionally imbalanced and physically retarded” and calling the school’s police chief a “half-wit.”

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

Washington, Beijing lay ground for trade deal talks; China buys U.S. soybeans BEIJING/WASHINGTON - The United States on Thursday welcomed China’s renewed purchases of U.S. farm goods while maintaining the threat of U.S. tariff hikes as the world’s two largest economies prepared the ground for talks aimed at breaking the logjam in their trade war.

LSE-M-A-HONG-KONG-EXCHANGES/ LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion offer

HONG KONG/LONDON/NEW YORK - The London Stock Exchange’s board will meet in coming days to decide on the Hong Kong bourse’s surprise $39 billion takeover proposal, a source close to the British company said on Thursday, as the market poured cold water on the deal. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-DEAUVILLE-GEENADAVIS/ Geena Davis says Hollywood gender imbalance an 'embarrassment'

PARIS - The under-representation of women in Hollywood behind the camera is an “embarrassment”, American actor and activist Geena Davis said at France’s Deauville Film Festival. SPORTS

CRICKET-ASHES/ England struggle to 271-8 after familiar collapse

LONDON, Sept 12 - England's batting frailties were exposed again as they wasted a solid start and laboured to 271 for eight on the first day of the final Ashes test against Australia at The Oval on Thursday. RUGBY-WORLDCUP-CAN/GATTINGER

Rugby Canada's Gattinger to be first female team manager at World Cup Sept 12 - Alana Gattinger is set to become the first female team manager at a Rugby World Cup when she serves in the role with the Canadian squad in Japan, Rugby Canada said on Thursday.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-VAPING/NEW JERSEY (PIX) (TV) New Jersey governor creates task force to combat vaping

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday launched a task force to recommend legal action the state could take to curb e-cigarette use, linked by U.S. health officials to hundreds of respiratory illness cases and a half-dozen deaths. 12 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE After third Democratic debate, candidates try to build momentum, stay viable

After one night of debate in Houston, the 10 candidates who were on the stage and those who missed the cut return to the trail as the Democratic race continues to tighten. Sep 13

TUNISIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) Tunisia gears up for presidential election

A story previewing Sunday's first-round presidential election vote. Sep 13

ZIMBABWE-MUGABE/ (PIX) (TV) Robert Mugabe's body lies in state

Robert Mugabe's body lies in state at a stadium in Harare, ahead of a state funeral on Saturday. Sep 13

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV) U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items. Friday is the fifth and last day of the week-long meeting at the International Atomic Energy Agency's headquarters. Sep 13

FRANCE-PROTESTS/SUBWAY (PIX) (TV) Paris metro workers strikes over pension reform plans, chaos looms

Parisian commuters face travel chaos as transport workers go on strike over plans to scrap their pension privileges, a challenge for president Macron's pensions reforms plans.The strike is expected to be the largest since 2007 in Paris. Sep 13

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/WESTERN STARS (PIX) (TV)

Premiere of Bruce Springsteen's "Western Stars" Premiere of Bruce Springsteen's "Western Stars" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

12 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT TELEVISION-GAME OF THRONES/TAPESTRY (PIX) (TV)

Game of Thrones tapestry presented in Bayeux The French town of Bayeux has always been home to a lengthy tapestry telling the story of an epic battle. Now it has two. A 90-metre tapestry made in Northern Ireland to honour the television series Game of Thrones will go on display across the street from the better-known Bayeux tapestry.

Sep 13 NETHERLANDS-ART/CHAGALL (PIX) (TV)

Amsterdam City Museum announced discoveries on Marc Chagall paintings Amterdam's city museum is due to make an announcement about its study of its collection of Marc Chagall's artwork before 38 go on display.

13 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT FASHION-LONDON/ (PIX) (TV)

Fashionistas, insiders and catwalks as London Fashion Week starts The most daring sartorial choices, industry insiders and first shows on day one of London's leg of the spring/summer 2020 womenswear catwalk shows.

13 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

AFRICA-ENVIRONMENT/ (PIX) POSTPONED African innovators find environmental solutions, but funding is them a struggle

This week a marathon runner who carries indigenous plants strapped to his back and a woman who handed out clean-burning stoves to tax authorities pitched business ideas to investors who control more than $1 billion. Each business looking for backers at the Nairobi summit had an idea to improve the environment while making a profit - but many fell in the "missing middle" of finance, asking for investment that was too small for fund managers but too big to bootstrap. Sep 13

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE BRITAIN-SECURITY/

Man charged over Home Office stabbing appears in UK court Man charged over Home Office stabbing appears in UK court.

Sep 13 KENYA-SECURITY/TURKANA (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - When raiders menace in northern Kenya, grab your guns First, the scouts saw a footprint. Then a suspected spy, scuttling off into the bush. Expecting an attack, young men grabbed their guns and mothers grabbed their children. There are few state security forces in this remote area of northern Kenya. When danger threatens, people take care of themselves.

Sep 13 BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ITALY-EU/GUALTIERI Italy's new finance minister Gualtieri meets EU partners as he readies budget

Italy's new finance minister Roberto Gualtieri meets EU colleagues at the Eurogroup and Ecofin in Helsinki for the first time in his new job as he prepares a 2020 budget which aims to combine economic growth with fiscal discipline. Sep 13

GAZPROM-NORD STREAM 2/ (PIX) (TV) Construction and laying of Nord Stream 2 offshore pipeline continues despite lack of Danish permit

The construction and laying of the 1,225 km (760 mile) Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which has bitterly divided the EU and fueled U.S. anger, continues in the Baltic Sea despite missing a Danish permit. Sep 13

AZERBAIJAN-RATES/ Azerbaijan's central bank to announce its decision on a key refinancing rate

Azerbaijan's central bank to announce its decision on a new refinancing rate Sep 13

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. Sep 13

AIMMUNE-PEANUTALLERGY/ FDA advisory panel to review Aimmune's peanut allergy drug

A panel of experts is expected to discuss the safety and effectiveness of Aimmune Therapeutics' peanut allergy drug and make recommendations to the FDA on its approval. The FDA is not mandated to follow the recommendation of the panel, but generally does. Sep 13

EUROZONE-EUROGROUP/ (TV) Euro zone finance ministers meet in Helsinki

Euro zone finance ministers meet in Helsinki, Finland, to discuss plans for a budget for the bloc, Greece's progress in its post-bailout programme and the launch of the process to replace Benoit Coeure at the board of the European Central Bank when his mandate expires at the end of this year. 13 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-TRADE-CHINA/AID (PIX) (GRAPHIC) Trump's trade aid sows frustration in farm country

The Trump administration's farmer trade aid program is sowing frustration in U.S. farm country, as farmers are receiving widely varying payouts. 13 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AUTOS-ELECTRIC/PICKUPS (PIX) (TV) Ford, GM rev up electric pickup trucks to head off Tesla

Large pickup trucks that tow most of the profits in to Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are holdovers from another century - with heavy ladder frames and big internal combustion engines in the front driving the wheels in the back. Now, Ford and GM are racing to design radical new takes on their most profitable models, replacing petroleum-fueled engines with batteries in a bid to outflank Tesla Inc's plan to eclipse their brands. 13 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EUROZONE-EUROGROUP/NEWSER (TV) Euro zone finance ministers news conference

Euro zone finance ministers meet in Helsinki, Finland, to discuss plans for a budget for the bloc, Greece's progress in its post-bailout programme and the launch of the process to replace Benoit Coeure at the board of the European Central Bank when his mandate expires at the end of this year. 13 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS STORM-DORIAN/NIGHTLIFE (PIX) (TV)

Despite Dorian's damage, lively nightlife remains in Nassau's casinos and restaurants. While the cameras focus on the devastation on Great Abaco Island, and the thousands packed into shelters in Nassau continue to suffer, life goes on in the Caribbean island’s casinos and restaurants, which remain packed at night. Tourist dollars will play a critical role in the Bahamas’ rebuilding effort.

Sep 13 STORM-DORIAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Bahamians tend wounded, clear rubble in wake of devastating Dorian Rescue and recovery crews continued to clear rubble across the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated large parts of the archipelago nation.

Sep 13 CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/ (TV) NZ Prime Minister Ardern visits Christchurch six months after mosque shooting

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Christchurch on Friday and is expected to release the second tranche of gun legislation and more funding for mental healthcare, ahead of the six month anniversary of the mosque shootings. Sep 13

COLOMBIA-DRUGS/ (PIX) (TV) Colombian military works to rid country of coca amid Trump scrutiny

President Ivan Duque’s government is battling to deal with the challenges of coca eradication, especially amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. We travel to a military-led eradication program in rural northwestern Colombia. Sep 13

USA-COURT/LGBT (PIX) Gay man fired after joining "Hotlanta" softball league seeks Supreme Court victory

Gerald Bostock says he was fired from his job working for a suburban Atlanta county after he joined a gay-friendly softball league. The conservative majority Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Oct. 8 in three cases, including Gerald Bostock's, on whether gay and transgender people are covered by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex as well as race, color, national origin and religion. 13 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

