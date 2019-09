An explosion occurred near a polling station in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Saturday just an hour after voters began queuing to cast their vote to elect a new president. A senior provincial government official said three people were injured by the blast.

No militant group claimed responsibility for the blast.

