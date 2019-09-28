Local level to make rules for Hindu marriage act in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Govt

The provincial government in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday said that the making of rules for the Hindu marriage act is the responsibility of the local level government, after the members of the minority Hindu community demanded its early drafting. The Hindu community had raised the issue of non registration of Hindu marriages in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to non existence of any Hindu marriage act.

The non availability of the act has created lot of problems for the community members, who have been demanding early drafting of the rules for the marriage act. The department of Religious and Minorities Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said it is the local level government that would prepare the rules for the act.

Officials in the department said that Village and Neighbourhood Councils of LG departments issued marriage, divorce, death and birth certificates. "The LG Department also prepared laws relating to Muslim marriages therefore, it is their responsibility to draft rules for Hindu Marriage Act. The village and neighbourhood councils will register Hindu marriages," he said.

The minorities and religious affairs department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided a copy of the Hindu Marriage Act 2017 to the KPK LG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)