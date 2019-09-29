REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 a.m.GMT/6:00 a.m. ET

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would not resign to avoid having to delay Brexit beyond the end of October.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong clashes spread as city leader to leave town for China National Day

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired round after round of tear gas at petrol-bomb throwing protesters in clashes which spread across the main island on Sunday, in some of the most widespread violence in more than three months of anti-government unrest. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-PELOSI Pelosi says public opinion shifting in support of impeachment inquiry

AUSTIN, TX (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Saturday that public opinion is now on the side of an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump following the release of new information about his conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. USA-IMMIGRATION-DEPORTATIONS

Legal setback for Trump administration plan to speed some deportations WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security to set aside a plan that would make more people vulnerable to expedited deportation until a court can rule on the matter.

BUSINESS USA-IPO

After WeWork debacle, IPO market slams brakes on unprofitable companies NEW YORK (Reuters) - Companies making their debut on the U.S. stock market are getting a rough welcome, especially if they are losing money, casting a shadow over the calendar for initial public offerings for the rest of the year.

USA-TRADE-CHINA-LIMITS Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, three sources briefed on the matter said on Friday, in what would be a radical escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions. ENTERTAINMENT

MEXICO-JOSEJOSE Jose Jose, one of Mexico's most-loved voices, dies at 71

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican singer Jose Jose, whose powerful, romantic ballads captivated Latin America for more than half a century, died on Saturday. FASHION-PARIS-LOREAL

L'Oreal celebrates female empowerment with glamorous runway show PARIS (Reuters) - French cosmetics maker L'Oreal hosted its annual runway show on Saturday featuring an all-star cast of movie stars, singers and supermodels who embodied self-empowerment on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-WORLD-COLEMAN

Athletics: Sizzling Coleman leaves Doha cold with 100 meters win DOHA (Reuters) - American Christian Coleman scorched to the 100 meters world championship gold medal on Saturday but the crowning of the world's fastest man could generate no more buzz than the air conditioning in a half-empty Khalifa Stadium.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-USA-TYPHOON World Cup organizers warn of typhoon approaching Japan

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) - World Cup organizers have briefed both France and the United States on "contingency options" for their Pool C match in Fukuoka on Wednesday if the game is affected by Typhoon Mitag, which is developing off the south-west coast of Japan. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-MACHINERY

How Trump entangled the machinery of state in his re-election bid One of the main questions that lawmakers in the impeachment inquiry want to answer is to what degree Trump used the machinery of state to benefit himself politically.

The whistleblower's complaint give them a good place to start. 29 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ Democratic presidential candidates Warren, Klobuchar campaign at union forum

Two Democratic presidential candidates, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, will participate in a Detroit-area forum hosted by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union. 29 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA (PIX) (TV) Huawei CFO Meng returns to Canadian court for 5-day hearing

Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou will appear in British Columbia supreme court for a three-day hearing when her defense team will make more applications for further disclosure surrounding her arrest at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1 30 Sep

PERU-POLITICS/ (TV) Congress to decide on vote of confidence as political crisis escalates

Opposition-run Congress to decide on vote of confidence asked by Peru's President Martin Vizcarra what could lead to a snap election or a protracted constitutional crisis. 30 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/MALAWI (PIX) (TV)

Prince Harry arrives in Malawi, meets with President Peter Mutharika Prince Harry arrives in Malawi and meets with Malawian President Peter Mutharika.

29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SWISS-EQUATORIAL/CARS

Geneva justice's auction of luxury cars seized from Equatorial Guinea ruler's son Some 25 luxury cars belonging to Teodoro Obiang, the son of Equaotrial Guinea's President, to be auctioned after a deal ending a money-laundering inquiry announced in February by the Geneva prosecutor.

They will be sold by Bonhams at Bonmont Golf & Country Club.in the countryside with a 12th-Century abbey overlooking Lake Geneva 29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/VALENTINO (PIX) (TV) Valentino show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week

Valentino presents its latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week. 29 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/GIVENCHY (PIX) (TV) Givenchy show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week

Givenchy presents her latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week. 29 Sep 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

SPORTS ATHLETICS-WORLD/

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Doha 2019 - Athetics Integrity Unit news conference The Athletics Integrity Unit holds news conference on the sidelines of the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

29 Sep 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

WTO-AIRCRAFT/ WTO to award U.S. right to retaliate against EU imports over Airbus subsidies

World Trade Organization set to award the United States the right to retaliate with tariffs against EU imports over subsidies to European plane maker Airbus (could be later in the week) 30 Sep

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS USA-MEASLES/

U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation's largest measles outbreak in a quarter century.

30 Sep SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CANCER/ESMO European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference

The European Society for Medical Oncology, ESMO, holds it annual conference at which companies from around the world present some of their most important data on new cancer treatments. 30 Sep

Also Read: Reuters Sports News Summary

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)