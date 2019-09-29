Tenerife in Canary Islands hit by power outage

Tenerife experienced a power cut on Sunday affecting the entire island of about 1 million people, the regional government of the Canary Islands said via Twitter. The government said it was in contact with electricity provider Endesa about the power cut and also said Tenerife's tram system, the Tranvia de Tenerife, was currently not working.

Tenerife's mayor Patricia Hernández said on Twitter that Endesa would take six hours to repair the outage. Endesa declined to comment.

Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica said it was analyzing the causes and was starting to re-establish services in some areas.

