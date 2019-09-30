CORRECTED-Islamic State claims it killed and wounded 18 soldiers in northeast Nigeria

Islamic State said it killed and wounded 18 Nigerian soldiers on Sunday in the northeastern state of Borno, according to its Amaq news agency.

The group said it attacked a military barracks in the town of Gubio, killed the soldiers and took vehicles and weapons before fleeing. Sources told Reuters that an attack on the area began around 4:30 p.m. and lasted until 9 p.m.

The number of deaths could not be immediately confirmed. (Reporting By Maiduguri newsroom, Writing by Libby George; editing by David Evans)

Also Read: Cobham investors back takeover by U.S. private equity group Advent

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)