Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan postpones tentative White House visit, sources say

The White House never formally announced the visit but a U.S. official told Reuters in late March that following Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's visit to Washington, the White House offered and Ankara had accepted May 9 for a meeting between Biden and Erdogan. That would have been the first bilateral visit to Washington since 2019 when Erdogan met with then President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-04-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 00:04 IST
Turkey's Erdogan postpones tentative White House visit, sources say
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has postponed a White House meeting with President Joe Biden, a source familiar with the situation and a Turkish official said on Friday of a visit that had been tentatively planned for May 9. A White House spokesperson, while not confirming the May 9 date, said: “We look forward to hosting President Erdogan at the White House at a mutually convenient time, but we have not been able to align our schedules and do not have any visit to announce at this time."

A new date will soon be set due to a change in Erdogan's schedule, the Turkish official said, requesting anonymity. The source familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was unclear what prompted the postponement. The White House never formally announced the visit but a U.S. official told Reuters in late March that following Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's visit to Washington, the White House offered and Ankara had accepted May 9 for a meeting between Biden and Erdogan.

That would have been the first bilateral visit to Washington since 2019 when Erdogan met with then President Donald Trump, a Republican. He and Biden have met a few times at international summits and spoken by phone since the Democratic U.S. president took office in January 2021. Ties between the U.S. and Turkey have been long strained by differences on a range of issues. While they have thawed since Ankara ratified Sweden's NATO membership bid earlier this year, tensions persist over Syria and Russia and the war in Gaza.

Erdogan visited neighboring Iraq this week. Last weekend, he met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul, the first meeting between Erdogan and a Hamas delegation headed by Haniyeh since Israel began its military offensive in the Gaza Strip following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024