Hotel Okura celebrates renewing anniversary in Tokyo

Hotel Okura and Resorts recently opened "The Okura Tokyo" at the same site of the old main building that closed four years ago. The Japanese capital is set to witness tough competition between old hotels and new high-end hotels during the preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The new hotel features two wings, including an "Okura Prestige" and the "Okura Heritage."

Both the hotel wings have incorporated the elements from traditional Japanese heritage while also providing the latest facilities to the guests. The most attractive part of the hotel is the lobby of the Okura Prestige Tower. The new lobby includes shaped lanterns, lacquer tables and chairs showcasing an honest recreation of the older Hotel Okura lobby.

"Tradition and innovation are the themes of this hotel. We are protecting the tradition and also making changes where it is needed," said Shinji Umehara from The Okura Tokyo. The hotel also includes a big banquet hall for weddings and hosting dignitaries.

In addition, authentic Japanese cuisines are available in the hotel. A gym with a pool and the latest gadgets is also provided. Inside the hotel premises, a traditional Japanese museum with many important cultural properties is available for viewing. The collection inside the Okura Museum of Art includes 2500 items.

"This hotel typifies Japanese hospitality 'Omotenashi.' Wherever one looks, they can witness the Japanese culture. We want our guests to see this distinction in the hotel as well as 'Omotenashi' of Japanese people," Shinji Umehara from The Okura Tokyo. With 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Hotel Okura hopes to attract foreign tourists with their traditional Japanese hospitality Omotenashi, giving an authentic experience of Japanese culture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)