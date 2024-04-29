Russian forces take control of village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
Russian forces have taken the village of Semenivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday.
On Sunday, the ministry announced the capture of Novobakhmutivka, another village close to Ocheretyne, which has become a focal point of fighting in recent days.
