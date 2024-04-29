Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy summoned for questioning by Delhi Police in doctored Amit Shah video probe
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy asked to join probe on May 1 in connection with Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video: Delhi Police Sources.
