Saddened by floods in India, says UN Secretary-General

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of life and displacement of people due to floods following intermittent rains in parts of India. "The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life, displacement of people and destruction of property due to monsoon rains and associated flooding in India," a spokesman for the Secretary-General said.

Wishing the victims a speedy recovery, the spokesperson said: "UN Chief has extended his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims. The United Nations stands ready to work with the authorities as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this ongoing monsoon season." Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang up Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss the prevailing floods and assured him of all possible help as 29 people died due to rain-related incidents in the state.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar and has evacuated more than 4,000 people including women, patients, children and elderly, and shifted to safer places in Patna. Various districts in the state have been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.

In Uttar Pradesh too heavy rain affected life and caused deaths. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, India witnessed an "above-normal' monsoon that officially ended on September 30. (ANI)

