International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rescuers fear six people may be trapped in Taiwan bridge collapse

PTI Taipei
Updated: 01-10-2019 12:12 IST
Rescuers fear six people may be trapped in Taiwan bridge collapse

Image Credit: Flickr

Six people were feared trapped after a bridge collapsed onto a row of fishing vessels in northeastern Taiwan, the National Fire Agency said Tuesday, as it launched a rescue operation.

"As of 1:00 pm (0500 GMT), 10 people and two coastguard personnel were injured and there could be six more people who are still trapped in fishing boats. The rescue operation is ongoing," the agency said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Taipei fishing vessels Taiwan IND
COUNTRY : Taiwan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019