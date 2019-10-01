Dutch royals attend seminar on Indo-Dutch ties ahead of India visit

The Netherlands' King and Queen attended a seminar on the Indo-Dutch bilateral relations here ahead of their state visit to New Delhi this month, a top Indian official has said. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima interacted with the representatives who embody the Indo-Dutch connection in the fields of business, science, culture, sports, food and health at the seminar held at the prestigious Rijksmuseum (National Museum) Amsterdam on Monday.

The event was jointly organized by the Royal Asian Art Society in the Netherlands and the Embassy of India. A book titled 'India and the Netherlands: Past, Present and Future' authored by India's Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony was released at the event.

King Willem-Alexander received the first copy of the book which is an encyclopedia of the cross-cultural legacy between India and the Netherlands. Ambassador Rajamony's book highlights the significant place India occupied in the Dutch world view and the relationship between the two nations secured by strong economic ties and vibrant exchanges in the fields of culture, sports, and yoga.

The book presents vivid snapshots of relations between the two nations over the centuries. It brings to life the compelling personalities whose contributions shaped the Indo-Dutch discourse and also skilfully strings together nuggets of little-known information. It reminds us that India and the Netherlands, above all, share a cultural and intellectual resilience, which has outlasted the challenges of change. The book also emphasizes the bilateral strength of present-day ties, and the infinite mutual potential that the future holds for India and the Netherlands.

The seminar, a curtain-raiser to the upcoming state visit of the Dutch royals to India, was also attended by the Dutch Minister for Education, Deputy Mayor of Amsterdam and Ambassadors of 26 countries. It featured talks covering various aspects of history, culture and business ties between the two countries.

The talks were held between Hans de Boer, Chairman, VNO-NCW (Dutch Employers Federation); Marens Engelhard, Director of the National Archives of the Netherlands; Taco Dibbits, Director, Rjiksmuseum; Menno Fitski, Head of the Asian Art Department and Martine Gosselink, Head of Department of History, both of the Rijksmuseum; and Pieter Ariens Kappers, Chairman Royal Asian Art Society of the Netherlands. After the event, the King and Queen visited the 12th century Nataraja statue in the Museum.

