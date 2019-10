U.S. and North Korean officials plan to meet within the next week, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that U.S. and DPRK officials plan to meet within the next week. I do not have further details to share on the meeting," Ortagus said in a statement.

