Twenty-five Malian soldiers have been killed and 60 are missing after suspected jihadists attacked two army camps in central Mali on Monday, the government said in a statement.

The authorities earlier said military posts at Boulkessi and Mondoro had been targeted, but did not indicate the number of casualties.

