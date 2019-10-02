REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

North Korea fired a missile off its east coast on Wednesday that South Korea said may have been launched from a submarine, a day after it announced the resumption of talks with the United States aimed at ending its nuclear program.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong mops up after 180 arrested in violent National Day protests

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities mopped up on Wednesday after the most violent clashes in nearly four months of anti-government unrest, including the shooting of a teenage demonstrator by police and the arrest of more than 180 people. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER Trump impeachment probe gains steam with briefing, depositions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two former officials who were engaged in the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine will meet with U.S. congressional committees starting this week, as the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump gains steam. TEXAS-CRIME-AMBER-GUYGER

Ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger guilty in wrong-apartment murder DALLAS (Reuters) - A Dallas jury on Tuesday found former police officer Amber Guyger guilty of murder for accidentally walking into a neighbor’s apartment while thinking it was her own and fatally shooting him as he ate ice cream.

BUSINESS JOHNSON-JOHNSON-OPIOID-OHIO

Johnson & Johnson settles Ohio lawsuits to avoid federal trial Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it will pay $20.4 million to settle claims by two Ohio counties, allowing the U.S. healthcare giant to avoid an upcoming federal trial seeking to hold the industry responsible for the nation’s opioid epidemic.

JUUL-EXECUTIVES Juul hires Altria executive to handle regulation amid vaping crisis

Juul Labs Inc on Tuesday hired the head of regulatory affairs at its part-owner Altria Group Inc to take on a similar role at the e-cigarette maker, amid a regulatory backlash against the growth of teen vaping in the United States. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS-LEGAL Meghan Markle sues UK newspaper; Prince Harry attacks tabloid press

LONDON (Reuters) - Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, has started legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers said was “unlawful”. FASHION-PARIS-LOUIS-VUITTON

Vuitton closes Paris Fashion Week with vintage flashback Louis Vuitton showcased on Tuesday a collection that mixed fashion inspirations, colors and patterns for the last show of the Paris Fashion Week.

SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-MIL

Nats stun Hader, Brewers in NL wild-card game Washington Nationals rookie Juan Soto tracked a pitch from Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader and quickly recognized a fastball down the middle of the plate.

ATHLETICS-DOPING Leading coach Salazar gets four-year ban for doping violations

DOHA (Reuters) - American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world’s top distance runners, including Olympic and world champion Mo Farah, has been banned for four years for doping violations. UPCOMING

SPORTS OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

International Olympic Committee holds two-day Executive Board Meeting The Executive Board is scheduled to receive reports from the organising committees of the upcoming Olympic Games and various IOC commissions, as well as updates on the activities of the IOC administration.

2 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-VATICAN/POMPEO (PIX) (TV) U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends Vatican symposium

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers opening comments along with Vatican Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher at a Vatican symposium organized by the U.S. Embassy to the Vatican on the theme of "partnering with faith-based organizations". 2 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/GUNS (PIX) (TV) Democratic presidential candidates to tackle guns violence as impeachment talk swirls

Ten of the leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination will gather in Las Vegas on Wednesday for an all-day forum on gun violence, tackling an issue that has increasingly become a chief concern for their party's voters. 2 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/HIGHWAY (PIX) (TV) Bolsonaro-backed highway targets heart of Brazil's Amazon

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has vowed to repave an old military highway through the heart of the Amazon rainforest, which environmentalists and scientists say will lead to catastrophic levels of deforestation. 2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HARRIS (TV) White House hopeful Harris revs up Iowa ground game as poll numbers slide

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris is ramping up her ground operations in the crucial early voting state of Iowa as backers and advisers fret over growing risks of the once-rising star becoming an afterthought in the crowded field of Democratic presidential contenders. 2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-ERDOGAN/ Turkey's Erdogan attends meetings of consultation board, AKP executive committee

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of the High Consultation Board (1030 GMT) and will then chair a meeting of his AK Party's central executive committee at party headquarters (1230 GMT). 2 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS KENYA-CENNBANK/ (PIX)

Kenya central bank governor to brief the media on demonetisation Kenya's central bank governor Patrick Njoroge is due to hold a news conference on Wednesday the bank's retirement of the old 1,000 shillings series notes, to battle illicit flows and widespread counterfeiting.

2 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-FED/ENVIRONMENT (PIX)

U.S. Fed charts its own course on climate change, too The US Federal reserve is ramping up research on the impacts of climate change and holding its first-ever conference on the subject this fall, in contrast to much of the Trump administration.

2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT RUSSIA-ENERGY/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

President Putin speaks at energy forum Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as Energy Week International Forum in Moscow. Other speakers include energy ministers of Russia and Iran.

2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-FED/HARKER

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Harker speaks at banking conference Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Community Banking" before the Seventh Annual Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in St. Louis, Mo.

2 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams participate in moderated discussion Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before the 2019 UC San Diego Economics Roundtable Lecture Series organized by the University of California, San Diego Economics Department, in La Jolla, Calif.

2 Oct 10:50 ET / 14:50 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/ (PIX) (TV) A moment of Unsilence: Activists hold vigil to mark the first anniversary of Khashoggi's murder

Activists, U.N. Special rapporteur Agnes Callamard and Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi attend the ceremony to mark the first anniversary of his murder outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. 2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/MEDIA Man faces sentencing for threatening to kill Boston Globe journalists

A California man is set to be sentenced on Wednesday for threatening to kill Boston Globe journalists in retaliation for its role coordinating an editorial response by hundreds of newspapers to President Donald Trump's attacks on the media. 2 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

PEOPLE-RKELLY/ (TV) Hearing in criminal case against singer R. Kelly

A status hearing is scheduled in the racketeering and sex trafficking case against singer R. Kelly in Brooklyn federal court. Kelly is not expected to attend. 2 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/COURT (TV) Hearing at Christchurch high court for Australian accused of mosque massacre

Brenton Tarrant, the Australian man accused of a massacre in two mosques in Christchurch, has his next case review hearing to determine the location of his trial. 3 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT USA-METOO/ (PIX) (TV)

How Hollywood has changed in the two years since #MeToo It's been two years since The New York Times and The New Yorker published sexual assault allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

2 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD (PIX) (TV)

London Film Festival opens with 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' Armando Iannucci helps kick off the 2019 BFI London Film Festival with the European premiere of his drama 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'. Based on the Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield it stars Dev Patel in the title role, as well as Ben Whishaw and Hugh Laurie.

2 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

