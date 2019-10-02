International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hong Kong retail sales drop 23% as protests escalate

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 02-10-2019 14:22 IST
Hong Kong retail sales drop 23% as protests escalate

Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong's August retail sales fell 23% from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, amid escalating anti-government protests that have gripped the Chinese-ruled city for nearly four months.

Retail sales fell to HK$29.4 billion ($3.75 billion) in August, a seventh consecutive month of decline. July's drop was 11.4%.

In volume terms, retail sales in August fell 25.3%, compared with a revised 13.1% drop in July. ($1 = 7.8396 Hong Kong dollars)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Hong Kong digital banks launch faces delay due to protests - sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Hong Kong Chinese
COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019