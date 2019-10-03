U.S. hits Scotch whisky, Italian cheese, French wine with 25% tariffs

The Trump administration slapped 25% tariffs on French wine, Italian cheese and single-malt Scotch whisky in retaliation for European Union subsidies on large aircraft.

The list exempts some products -- like Italian wine -- from the new tariffs, but includes United Kingdom-made sweaters, pullovers, cashmere items and wool clothing, as well as olives from France, Germany and Spain, EU-produced pork sausage and other pork products other than ham, and German coffee. The new tariffs are to take effect as early as Oct. 18.

