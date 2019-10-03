International Development News
Development News Edition
Submarine-launched missile test successful, says North Korea

PTI Seoul
Updated: 03-10-2019 06:18 IST
North Korea has said that its test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile in the waters off its east coast was successful. The test-firing on Wednesday was North Korea's first of a submarine-launched missile in three years, which occurred ahead of a restart of nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the United States this weekend.

The report did not elaborate on whether the missile was fired from a submarine, a barge or other underwater launch platform. The Korean Central News Agency said the test of the Pukguksong-3 missile "ushered in a new phase in containing the outside forces' threat to" North Korea.

KCNA said on Thursday the missile was launched in a vertical mode and that its test had no adverse impact on the security of neighbouring countries.

COUNTRY : North Korea
