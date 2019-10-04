International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UPDATE 1-Incident at Glasgow Airport over after police say package safe

Reuters Glasgow
Updated: 04-10-2019 19:54 IST
UPDATE 1-Incident at Glasgow Airport over after police say package safe

A package that prompted an aircraft to be cordoned off at Glasgow Airport on Friday has been deemed safe, Scottish police said.

"Following examination of the cargo package on the plane at Glasgow Airport, we can now confirm that the package has been deemed safe and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident," Police Scotland said in a statement.

Also Read: Chinmayanand case: Priyanka slams BJP govt, police for 'repeating' Unnao 'negligence'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Scottish
COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019