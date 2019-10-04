UPDATE 1-Incident at Glasgow Airport over after police say package safe

A package that prompted an aircraft to be cordoned off at Glasgow Airport on Friday has been deemed safe, Scottish police said.

"Following examination of the cargo package on the plane at Glasgow Airport, we can now confirm that the package has been deemed safe and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident," Police Scotland said in a statement.

